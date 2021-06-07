So cute! Como Park Zoo welcomes in a newborn lesser kudu antelope

According to a release, the calf stands at about 3-feet tall and weighs around 14 pounds.

ST PAUL, Minn — Babies are exceptionally cute and this lesser kudu calf is no exception.

According to a release sent out by the Como Park Zoo & Conservatory, the female calf was born overnight on June 30 to five-year-old Fjorda and sired by seven-year-old Bond. She is Fjorda's third offspring. The calf will be officially named during the Como Friends' July 15th Sunset Affair Gala.

“The calf was standing and nursing when the Zookeepers arrived in the morning. She has long legs, big ears, and is fiercely cute,” said Andrew Nerness, Senior Zookeeper in the media release. “Fjorda is taking great care of her and has already proven to be a great mom.”

According to the zoo, lesser kudu are actually one of eight species of African spiral-horned antelope. The species has a distinct characteristic with several white stripes going up the sides and on the top of the animal. Large ears help with predator detection and their coloration can make them very hard to detect whilst motionless in their native habitat. They are native to dry and densely thicketed scrub/woodlands of parts of Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya, Sudan, Uganda and Tanzania.