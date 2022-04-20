Como Zoo's oldest sea lion dies at age 31

Sealia, or better known as CC, was the first female sea lion to star in the "Spark Show."

ST PAUL, Minn. — Sealia, the Como Zoo's oldest sea lion and first female sea lion to headline the widely known "Sparky Show," has died.

Zoo officials say Sealia, or better known as CC, died on Saturday, April 16 at the age of 31. According to Sealion-World, the life expectancy for sea lions is between 20-30 depending on whether they're living in the wild or captivity.

Sealia was born at Como Zoo, and in 2002 she became the new face of the "Sparky Show" until 2015. She was the sixth sea lion to star in the popular show.

“CC was very smart” said Senior Zookeeper Allison Jungheim in a press release. “She had her own preferences for trainers, fish, sleeping locations, and much more. She had her keepers wrapped around her flipper, who were always willing to cater to her wishes.”

According to zoo officials, Sealia's health was declining over the past several weeks, and say she was humanely euthanized surrounded by her keepers.

"She was a beloved ambassador of her species and will be deeply missed by all who knew and cared for her, including her fin-footed friends Subee, Poppy, Niko, Kash, Kilian, Stan, and Wally," said a press release.

MORE NEWS: Best Buy to offer old tech home pickup recycling service

Watch more local news: