What can you feed Minnesota birds this winter?

Birdchick Sharon Stiteler has some suggestions to keep these winged beauties coming to your yard.

Want to do some more bird watching this winter, right in your backyard?

Writer and bird expert Sharon Stiteler has some suggestions of what you can feed Minnesota birds this winter.

Black oil sunﬂower seed will get you the most variety of birds.

Bird feeding is fun, but you’ll ultimately get more birds when you have native plants in your yard. Planting one new native plant in your backyard does more for bird populations than any amount of bird seed.

Peanuts and suet are great if you can keep squirrels out.