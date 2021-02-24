Injured bald eagle rescued in Eden Prairie

The eagle is still recovering but according to the post by the Eden Prairie Police, they hope the eagle will be released back into the wild soon.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Last week, an Eden Prairie resident found an injured bald eagle in their backyard after fighting with another eagle.

After receiving the call, the Eden Prairie Police Department swooped into action.

According to a post on the police department's social media accounts, due to the frigid temperatures, it was important to get the bird indoors to recover.

Officers used a thick blanket and a cardboard box to transport the bird to the Animal Emergency & Referral Center in Oakdale to stabilize the bird. The Animal Emergency Center in Oakdale, which is open 24 hours a day, doesn't typically tend to raptors, but in this emergency situation they took the bird in overnight and helped manage the pain to its injured wing.

On 2/16, EPPD responded to a call from a resident who stated that there was an injured eagle in their backyard. The 🦅 had fallen after battling another 🦅 in the air. Due to the injuries & the extreme cold, EPPD Officers transported the 🦅 to @ER4pets. https://t.co/2H3g7UJTwK pic.twitter.com/ahuYyPqWQN — Eden Prairie PD (@EdenPrairiePD) February 24, 2021

The next day, the bald eagle was taken to The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota where it was given a blood transfusion.

