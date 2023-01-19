No appointments will be required for animal adoptions in Minneapolis

The city announced that, beginning Monday, Jan. 23, people can simply pop into the shelter on weekdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

MINNEAPOLIS — If you're looking to add a pet to your family, the adoption process is about to get a bit easier.

The City of Minneapolis announced that, beginning Monday, Jan. 23, appointments will no longer be required for people seeking to adopt animals.

During the pandemic, people were required to schedule appointments to meet the animals. But starting Monday, anyone seeking to adopt, can simply pop into the shelter at 212 17th Avenue North — weekdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. — to find their perfect match. Check out the animals available for adoption here.

Appointments will still need to be set up for vaccinations and other services either online or by calling 311, according to the city.

Last week, the Minneapolis Animal Car & Control said that they were near full capacity at its animal welfare division — a 47% increase from the year prior, according to a news release.

Minneapolis Animal Care & Control takes in all animals regardless of age, health, breed or behavior. When animals cannot be adopted by the public, city works call for help from rescue groups and animal sanctuaries.

