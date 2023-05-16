Tiger cub rescued in Arizona finds forever home at Minnesota's Wildcat Sanctuary

According to officials at Sandstone's The Wildcat Sanctuary, a 25-year-old Phoenix man put the cub, Indy, up for sale online for $25,000 earlier this year.

According to officials at Sandstone, Minnesota's The Wildcat Sanctuary, a 25-year-old Phoenix man put Indy up for sale for $25,000 earlier this year.

The facility said it wasn't until after the man attempted to sell the cub to undercover officers that he was arrested and Indy was seized, along with other exotic animals he also allegedly planned to sell.

Authorities said Indy was living in a dog kennel in the seller's closet, leading them to place her in the care of Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center (SWCC) in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Wildcat Sanctuary said it was contacted to advise SWCC on Indy's care, and ultimately, asked by the conservation center to take in the 5-month-old, 85-pound tiger cub permanently.

This little guy is not the only one earning his stripes.🐯 25yo Carlos Alcaraz was arrested on 1/23 & booked on possession of live wildlife & game and fish violations after advertising the cub on social media. #PHXPD600Patrol negotiated the sale of the cub and served a warrant. pic.twitter.com/e0LDWIMdvr — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) January 24, 2023

The sanctuary is now asking for the public's help in bringing Indy home to Sandstone, hoping donations can assist with staffing and transport from Arizona, forthcoming medical exams and supplies, and suitable food, living conditions and health care for the duration of her life at the sanctuary.

Indy will join more than 130 other big cats at the Sandstone facility.

