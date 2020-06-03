The zoo says Rocky is "doing swimmingly" after his back left flipper was removed in January.

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — Minnesota Zoo officials say Rocky the sea otter is recovering well, nearly two months after a rare surgery to remove his back left flipper.

According to a zoo press release, the four-hour surgery is believed to be a first for a sea otter in human care.

The zoo says Rocky first showed signs of flipper problems last June, when he was having trouble coming out of the water and onto land. Zoo veterinarians determined an infection had settled into one of his joints. After some brief improvements, Rocky's condition got worse in the fall.

On Jan. 9, three Minnesota Zoo veterinarians worked together on the flipper amputation. Within an hour after waking up from the surgery, the zoo says Rocky was back in the water, and within days, he was back to his normal routine and behaviors with his fellow sea otters.

This week's follow-up exam included a radiograph and ultrasound, showing the surgery was a success.