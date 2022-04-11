South Dakota state park welcomes first baby bison of the year

The cinnamon-colored calves are the newest members of one of the world's largest publicly-owned bison herds.

CUSTER, S.D. — The first baby bison of 2022 were born in Custer State Park in South Dakota recently, offering visitors a chance to see some heart-meltingly cute calves.

The cinnamon-colored calves are the newest members of one of the world's largest publicly-owned bison herds, currently with more than 1,400 bison, according to a spokesperson for the state park.

Officials say male calves can grow up to 2,000 pounds, while female calves reach around 1,000. Due to their reddish fur, calves were given the nickname "red dogs."

Bison and buffalo are two distinct species, and bison are typically bigger and have thicker fur.

Custer State Park is 71,000 acres in the Black Hills of South Dakota and is also home to elk, deer and bighorn sheep.

