The Connecticut zoo called the race November 3 at 8 p.m. Wiggles will serve a 12-month term.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — In one of the tightest races in CT zoo history maybe, Wiggles the Chinchilla won Beardsley Zoo's first mayoral race. The Zoo reported Wiggles won by a whisker!

The election ended November 3 at 8 p.m. The Beardsley Zoo declared Wiggles the winner the following morning. Wiggles is an 18-year-old Chinchilla who is said to be a favorite of ZooMobile visits and children's birthday parties. Mayoral-elect Wiggles said he thanks his supporters and promised to be for all the animals. He will serve a 12-month term.

Wiggles ran against six other candidates, who all conceded the race. A statement from the Apex Predator Party was released on behalf of Kallisto the Amur. Kallisto promised allegiance to Wiggles. Kallisto was the runner-up in the race.

The race was decided by an online vote. The public voted for each candidate of their choice by making a $1 donation for each vote. The Zoo said it received a total of $4,546.

“While we celebrate Wiggles as our new mayor, the real winner of this election is the Zoo,” said Zoo Director Gregg Dancho. “Like other non-profit organizations throughout the nation, the Zoo has experienced the difficulties of dealing with the pandemic. We thank everyone who voted for their generosity in supporting this fundraiser.”

Wiggles the Chinchilla wins Beardsley Zoo mayoral race 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

Beardsley said all the donations will be used to support the Zoo's mission of conservation, dedication, research, and fun.