Animals

You're invited: Bitty Kitty Baby Shower

Bitty Kitty Brigade has taken in hundreds of kittens this year so far, and neonatal kittens need lots of supplies. This weekend you can help.

LITTLE CANADA, Minn. — The folks at Bitty Kitty Brigade are inviting you to a baby shower this weekend! It’s to help the many neonatal kittens who have come into their care this year.

It’s being held at the Bitty Kitty Headquarters from 1-4pm, Saturday, May 21. You'll get to meet some of the kittens currently in 

Bitty Kitty Headquarters
2900 Rice Street #260
Little Canada, MN

Donation Needs:

Royal Canin Babycat wet & dry food
Snuggle Safe microwave heat discs
Miracle Nipples
Small animal beds & fleece blankets
Unscented baby wipes
Small carriers
Non-clumping or all-natural litter
Cash donations for Kitten Care and medical funds

