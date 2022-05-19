You're invited: Bitty Kitty Baby Shower

LITTLE CANADA, Minn. — The folks at Bitty Kitty Brigade are inviting you to a baby shower this weekend! It’s to help the many neonatal kittens who have come into their care this year.
It’s being held at the Bitty Kitty Headquarters from 1-4pm, Saturday, May 21. You'll get to meet some of the kittens currently in
Bitty Kitty Headquarters
2900 Rice Street #260
Little Canada, MN
Donation Needs:
Royal Canin Babycat wet & dry food
Snuggle Safe microwave heat discs
Miracle Nipples
Small animal beds & fleece blankets
Unscented baby wipes
Small carriers
Non-clumping or all-natural litter
Cash donations for Kitten Care and medical funds
