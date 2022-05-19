You're invited: Bitty Kitty Baby Shower

Bitty Kitty Brigade has taken in hundreds of kittens this year so far, and neonatal kittens need lots of supplies. This weekend you can help.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE CANADA, Minn. — The folks at Bitty Kitty Brigade are inviting you to a baby shower this weekend! It’s to help the many neonatal kittens who have come into their care this year.

It’s being held at the Bitty Kitty Headquarters from 1-4pm, Saturday, May 21. You'll get to meet some of the kittens currently in

Bitty Kitty Headquarters

2900 Rice Street #260

Little Canada, MN

Donation Needs:

Royal Canin Babycat wet & dry food

Snuggle Safe microwave heat discs

Miracle Nipples

Small animal beds & fleece blankets

Unscented baby wipes

Small carriers

Non-clumping or all-natural litter

Cash donations for Kitten Care and medical funds

Watch more local news: