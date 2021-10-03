3 spa treatments you can easily do at home

In this week's Kozy with KARE, Fusion LifeSpa gives us some ways to bring the pampering right to your own home.

DEEPHAVEN, Minn. — With everything we've been experiencing over the past year, it's important to find moments to take care of ourselves. Going to the spa sounds pretty nice, doesn't it?

"I think it's just to get away from all the chatter," says Barbara, a spa therapist at Fusion LifeSpa in Deephaven.

She's helping bring the spa to us with three things you can do right in your own home.

First up is a do-it-yourself sugar scrub for your face. All you have to do, she says, is mix together sugar, honey and olive oil. She says to scrub it on your face and let it sit for about 10 minutes before washing it off.

"Your skin is so soft. It's almost like you had a facial - a professional facial," Barbara says.

She says you can actually spread yogurt on your face before you wipe it off for a cooling effect, too.

From your face to your feet. How about a little foot bath at the end of a long day?

Barbara recommends starting with warm water and then adding baking soda, whole milk, vanilla, epsom salts and lavender oil.

"Then you can use the scrub left over from your face, or make another scrub, and scrub the feet," she says.

To help ease some stress and anxiety, Barbara says you can find pressure points in your hand.

"In the hands you've got right between the pointer finger and the thumb, and usually you hold them for 20 seconds".

Why not tie all three of these things together for a little DIY spa day?

"I think it would be really nice at home if you did a face scrub, and then you put your feet in the bath and you lay there for like 5 minutes," Barbara says. "Then you put the yogurt on your face, and let that sit for another five minutes. Then rinse off your feet and rinse off the yogurt and the face. While you're laying here you can do your pressure points."

All of that without having to leave your place.