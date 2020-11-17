Boston Scientific to lay off 106 employees from Maple Grove facility

Employees will be able to apply for other roles within the company, a letter states.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Boston Scientific is set to lay off 106 employees from its Maple Grove location.

The company cited the voluntary recall of the LOTUS EDGE Aortic Valve System as the reason for the loss of employment, which will lead to the closure of the unit.

The layoffs will begin on or around Jan. 19, 2021 and will continue until the first quarter of the year.