New year, new trends

Afraid of trying something bold in your home? Cambria shows us some styles that are trending this year.

Cambria Style is tracking the new trends for 2021 and there just might be some things in there that you could incorporate into your own home. We sat down with Editor-in-Chief LouAnn Haaf to talk about what people are talking about.

First, she says Modern Jewel tones are in.

"In our modern jewel kitchen we’ve got a gold tile backsplash, a beautiful jewel tone green cabinetry, we’ve got a polished Cambria waterfall island that is the centerpiece of the space, and then we’ve got some bar stools in there with, again, more black. We’ve got layers, and layers of color, and texture with the barstools, and also a beautiful terrazzo floor. So, all of that pulls together to give you a really amazing maximalist but in a simple way," says Haaf.

Next up, Bold Statement Spaces.

"We have a very stately, but simple and opulent kitchen, that has layers and layers of black. So, we’ve got Cambria in the backsplash with some grey and white veining, we’ve got many different types of different blacks on the countertops, we’ve got blacks on the appliances, the cabinetry," she says. "A really great way to layer in just blacks and still maintain that really gorgeous design."

And Blush will make you blush.

"The blush gives you a little bit of color and also inspires a vintage vibe. This bathroom that we featured in the issue has got a gorgeous blush vanity, with Cambria top, but they also have some gorgeous concrete tile in the back that has a little bit of a blush to it," Haaf says.