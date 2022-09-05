Community support pours in for injured Bloomington teen

His CaringBridge site says Ethan Durkin Glynn suffered a severe neck & spinal cord injury that has left him paralyzed from the shoulders down.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Bloomington sports community is rallying around a young athlete who suffered a devastating injury during a high school football game Friday.

A CaringBridge site set up for Ethan Durkin Glynn says the 9th grader suffered a severe neck and spinal cord injury while playing for his Bloomington Jefferson 9th grade football team. The impact from a tackle left him paralyzed from the shoulders down.

Ethan's parents report that he has undergone two surgeries in the days since, one to remove and repair vertebrae in his neck, and another to address bone fragments that were found following the first procedure.

"He has a long road ahead of him but he is a fighter and we have no doubt that he won’t give it his all," Ethan's parents Corey and Cassidy Durkin Glynn shared on their son's page.

The CaringBridge site is filled with comments of support from friends and members of the sports community, as is a Facebook post from the Jefferson Hockey Boosters. "Ethan will be hospitalized for several weeks and following that the family’s home will need construction to make the house more accessible for Ethan," the post reads. "I’ve always been blown away by our Jefferson hockey community and how we can rally support and I know we will do it again for #8!"

Part of that support is in the form of a GoFundMe page for Ethan and the Durkin Glynn family that currently sits just short of $35,000. On Sunday a young man named Calvin Hultgren staged a lemonade stand that raised over $1,000 for Ethan in less than an hour. "This is a testament of just how much the Durkin Glynns are loved by this amazing community," said family friend Chrissy Grochow, who wrote about the stand on the CaringBridge page.

