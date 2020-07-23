Como Zoo to reopen July 29

Reservations are valid for up to four people. Infants and children need to be included in the reservation. Reservations are only available on Como’s website: https://comozooconservatory.org/

Due to physical distancing guidelines, admission is limited each day. Advanced reservations will be taken in the order they are received.

All staff and visitors are required to wear face coverings/masks while on the grounds of Como Park Zoo and Conservatory.

Wheelchairs, strollers, and drinking fountains are unavailable currently. You may bring your own wheelchair, stroller or filled water bottle as needed.