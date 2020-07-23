x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

life

Como Zoo to reopen July 29

Reservations must be made and face masks are mandatory.
Credit: Como Zoo
Como Zoo visitors chose "Sota" as the name of the zoo's new baby giraffe.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Como Zoo has announced they will reopen July 29 to the public. 

Como Zoo and the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory will be open daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will have a maximum capacity of 250 visitors.

Reservations must be made and face masks are mandatory.

Visitors will not be admitted without an advance reservation.

Important things to know before visiting:

  • Reservations are valid for up to four people. Infants and children need to be included in the reservation. Reservations are only available on Como’s website: https://comozooconservatory.org/
  • Due to physical distancing guidelines, admission is limited each day. Advanced reservations will be taken in the order they are received.
  • All staff and visitors are required to wear face coverings/masks while on the grounds of Como Park Zoo and Conservatory.
  • Wheelchairs, strollers, and drinking fountains are unavailable currently. You may bring your own wheelchair, stroller or filled water bottle as needed.
  • Admission is free but you must acquire your timed reservation confirmation from Como's website. A voluntary donation at the entrance of $3 for adults and $2 for children is always appreciated.

RELATED: What do you do when there's no one at the zoo?

RELATED: Minnesota Zoo sets July 24 reopening, members preview starts this Sunday