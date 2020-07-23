Como Zoo to reopen July 29

ST PAUL, Minn. — Como Zoo has announced they will reopen July 29 to the public.
Como Zoo and the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory will be open daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will have a maximum capacity of 250 visitors.
Reservations must be made and face masks are mandatory.
Visitors will not be admitted without an advance reservation.
Important things to know before visiting:
- Reservations are valid for up to four people. Infants and children need to be included in the reservation. Reservations are only available on Como’s website: https://comozooconservatory.org/
- Due to physical distancing guidelines, admission is limited each day. Advanced reservations will be taken in the order they are received.
- All staff and visitors are required to wear face coverings/masks while on the grounds of Como Park Zoo and Conservatory.
- Wheelchairs, strollers, and drinking fountains are unavailable currently. You may bring your own wheelchair, stroller or filled water bottle as needed.
- Admission is free but you must acquire your timed reservation confirmation from Como's website. A voluntary donation at the entrance of $3 for adults and $2 for children is always appreciated.