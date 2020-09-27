Crowd protests Breonna Taylor decision outside U.S. Bank Stadium

Protestors marched for Breonna Taylor outside the stadium during the Vikings-Titans game.

MINNEAPOLIS — A crowd marched outside the U.S. Bank Stadium Saturday afternoon, protesting a Kentucky grand jury's decision in the police killing of Breonna Taylor.

It's one of many protests across the country after the grand jury indicted a single officer, Det. Brett Hankison, with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, and no officer was criminally charged for killing Taylor.

"We have seen the face of tragedy," read the description of a Facebook event for the march. "It is the face of a beautiful black woman named Breonna Taylor. SAY HER NAME! We have seen the face of injustice. Badges, Suits and Robes. We are not going to accept Breonna Taylor’s death, being made a mockery by our justice system."

In the description, march organizers said they demanded local and state officials "show up on the frontlines with the people they swore an oath to serve."

Taylor was shot and killed in her home on March 13 when Louisville Metro police officers served a no-knock warrant related to a narcotics investigation.

The three officers identified in Taylor’s death are Hankison, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove. All were placed on administrative reassignment following the shooting. Hankison has since been fired for his actions the night of Taylor's death. Mattingly and Cosgrove remain on administrative reassignment.

According to the Associated Press, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Sgt. Mattingly and Det. Cosgrove were "justified in their use of force."

Cameron said that six bullets struck Taylor. The fatal shot was fired by Det. Cosgrove, Cameron said.