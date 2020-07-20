Strength training could boost your brain as well as your body

A new study suggests that strength training benefits your brain weeks before it even adds to your muscle.

If you're looking for a way to bolster both your body and your brain, strength training may be a good tactic.

A new study suggests that weight lifting strengthens the nervous system before it improves the muscles.

Luke Carlson, CEO of Twin Cities-based Discover Strength, said the researchers in this study found that weightlifting actually strengthens the nervous system through a motor tract called the reticulospinal tract weeks before any muscle is added.

According to Carlson, the research could help doctors to treat patients who lose strength after a stroke or due to aging.

At Discover Strength, trainers recommend strength training less often, but harder. They suggest 30 minutes twice a week to see results and improve both your brain and your body.

Here are three moves that you can try at home to enhance workouts.