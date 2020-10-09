Disney releases trailer for Zach Sobiech movie 'Clouds'

Sobiech was just 18 when a cancer claimed his life, but not before writing and performing "Clouds," an original song and farewell gift to the people he loved.

LAKELAND, Minn. — The inspiring story of a Minnesota teen who touched millions in his short life is closer to reaching an even larger audience, with Disney's release of a trailer for "Clouds."

Disney unveiled the trailer Thursday, and will begin streaming the movie based on the life of Zach Sobiech on Disney+ Oct. 16.

Sobiech was just 18 when a rare form of bone cancer claimed his life, but not before writing and performing "Clouds," an original song and farewell gift to the people he loved. The accompanying video for the song has been viewed well over 14 million times on YouTube.

Disney made the movie based on a memoir written by Zach's mother Laura Sobiech.

Rediscover the phenomenon and true story of Zach Sobiech in Clouds, an Original Movie, streaming Oct. 16 only on #DisneyPlus. #CloudsMovie pic.twitter.com/HO9CSgjIpQ — Disney+ (@disneyplus) September 10, 2020

"Clouds" is directed by Justin Baldoni, who made a short film about Zach's life just before the teen passed.

"I fell in love with Zach’s infectious joy and spirit seven years ago when I made a short documentary about his life. Just before he passed, I made a promise to him that I would do whatever I could to make sure the world heard his music," Baldoni said in a statement.

Zach left many legacies that live on, including funding for cancer trials and an annual "Clouds" choir event that brings thousands to the Mall of America to join together and sing his song.