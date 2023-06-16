Dogs left in Osseo woods looking for forever homes

Maid Marion and Little John were found in a kennel/tied up in a wooded area near an apartment building, and are making great progress with foster families.

Two dogs found abandoned near an Osseo apartment building are ready for their new life chapters and forever homes filled with people to love them.

The pups, temporarily named Maid Marian and Little John by the No Dog Left Behind Rescue, were discovered on May 22 in a wooded area near 608 North Oaks Drive. One was enclosed in a wire kennel, the other tied to a nearby tree. They were scared, but settled down when police brought food and water.

No Dog Left Behind found foster families for the dogs, which appear to be terrier mixes approximately 2.5 years old. Little John's profile says he is a happy character who loves to be around people and other dogs. He knows his basic commands, plays fetch and wades in the water.

Maid Marian remains a touch skittish after her experience but her foster says she warms up to humans quickly after getting to know them. She has a high energy level and is described as a fast learner who already knows her basic commands.

A No Dog Left Behind spokesperson says Maid Marian should be available in the next day or two, while Little John will be up for adoption after his last vet appointment on June 21. The rescue says both will be wonderful pets once they find a forever home.

You can fill out an application for either pup on the No Dog Left Behind website.

