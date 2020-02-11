Eagan police seeks public's help in locating missing autistic teen

Jayce Austin Durrett, 14, was last seen Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in the area of Lone Oak Road and Eagandale Place in Eagan, police said.

The Eagan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing autistic teen.

Jayce Austin Durrett, 14, was last seen Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in the area of Lone Oak Road and Eagandale Place in Eagan, police said.

Durrett was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, jeans, a black baseball hat, black and white Nike shoes, police said.

Durrett is 5'8" tall, weighs 150 pounds and has blue eyes and light brown hair.