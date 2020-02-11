Eagan police seeks public's help in locating missing autistic teen

The Eagan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing autistic teen.
Jayce Austin Durrett, 14, was last seen Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in the area of Lone Oak Road and Eagandale Place in Eagan, police said.
Durrett was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, jeans, a black baseball hat, black and white Nike shoes, police said.
Durrett is 5'8" tall, weighs 150 pounds and has blue eyes and light brown hair.
If you have any information on his whereabouts please call Eagan police at 651-675-5700.