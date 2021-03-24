Fabletics expanding at Mall of America

An MOA spokesperson said the store's new location features digital Instagram displays and tech that lets customers request new items from the fitting rooms.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Athleisure brand Fabletics is getting a new look at Mall of America, and a new 4,000-square-foot location.

The brand, which mostly sells leggings and other active wear, originally opened its Mall of America (MOA) location in 2016. According to a mall spokesperson, the new location follows Fabletics' new store concept, which combines online content with in-store shopping.

The new location features "interactive moments" using digital displays of Instagram posts, plus tech that lets customers request new sizes or colors from the fitting room.

As part of the brand's partnership with rowing machine company Hydrow, it includes a "pop-up shop" selling fitness equipment.