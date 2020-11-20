Holidazzle announces virtual Santa schedule

With the pandemic in full swing the big fella in the red suit is doing his visits via Zoom.

MINNEAPOLIS — Not even the COVID-19 pandemic can derail the jolly old soul known as Santa, but it will impact the way the big fella interacts with good girls and boys this holiday season.

Just one week away from its annual celebration, Holidazzle is announcing a virtual Santa schedule where kids can experience everything from a Zoom meet-and-greet to story times and phone greetings.

Here are some of your options:

The Holidazzle Show presented by Comcast: Santa will be a guest on four episodes of The Holidazzle Show, airing Friday, November 27 and the following three Thursdays: December 3, December 10 and December 17.

Santa will be a guest on four episodes of The Holidazzle Show, airing Friday, November 27 and the following three Thursdays: December 3, December 10 and December 17. Santa Zoom meet-and-greets: Zoom meet-and-greets will take place Saturday, December 5 and Saturday, December 19 from 9 am-1 pm. Sign up to meet Santa virtually during a brief Zoom chat. The sign-up link for the December 5 Santa Zoom will be available on Thursday, December 3 at 10 am, and the December 19 Santa Zoom sign-up link will be available Thursday, December 17 at 10 am .

Zoom meet-and-greets will take place Saturday, December 5 and Saturday, December 19 from 9 am-1 pm. Sign up to meet Santa virtually during a brief Zoom chat. . Santa Storytime: Santa will be reading holiday stories each Sunday between November 29 and December 20.

Santa will be reading holiday stories each Sunday between November 29 and December 20. Call Santa: Santa shared his number to the North Pole—give him a ring!

Holidazzle runs from Nov. 27 to Dec. 20, and all available activities are FREE.