KARE 11 Family Mile kicks off family events during TC Marathon Weekend

Meteorologist Guy Brown served as the emcee for the event.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Some donned Batman capes, some were in strollers, but all were having fun at the KARE 11 Family Mile this Saturday. The 10 a.m. fun run, sponsored by KARE, kicked off the family events during the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Weekend.

Our very own Guy Brown signaled the start of the race, which was divided into several different age categories, from pre-k to junior high. Before the starting horn, Brown provided a mini forecast to the racers. Then they were off!

KARE 11 caught up with several of the racers, including seven-year-old William Wigliam, who said he felt "really good" after crossing the finish line.

"I did a race; it was my first one ever!" said Wigliam.

Owen Dailey, another runner, said the course was a little bumpy.

"It was kind of bumpy when I ran over that small bridge," said Dailey.

Dailey got a good dose of protein to fuel up for the mile and shared his breakfast choice: a biscuit with peanut butter and a sausage patty on the side.

"I gulped it down," he said.

KARE 11 teamed up with two non-profits Saturday, helping raise money for Freshwater Society and collect socks for People Serving People, Minnesota's largest emergency shelter serving people experiencing homelessness.