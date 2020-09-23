New report on 'Maternity Deserts' in the U.S. has stunning results

In 2020, the U.S. is among the most dangerous developed nations for a woman to give birth.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The March of Dimes released a report today about Maternity deserts in our country. The "Nowhere to Go" report looks at places where women don't have access to vital health care during pregnancy. The results are staggering.

“Today we are going through a maternity and infant health crisis in this country like never before,” says Dr. Rahul Gupta, Chief Medical and Health Officer, March of Dimes.

What they found is that in 2020, the United States is among the most dangerous developed nations for a woman to give birth.

“We have a woman that is dying every 12 hours around the clock in this country as a result of childbirth, and if you're black, you're three to four times more likely to die,” says Dr. Gupta.

“One in 10 babies born is pre-term, and if you're a black person, you have a 50% more likelihood that you'll have a preterm birth,” he adds.

“As a developed nation, we do not have, not only not one of the best systems, but we have one of the worst systems, in terms of caring for people who are pregnant, and then caring for infants, to make sure they make it to their first birthday,” adds Dr. Gupta.

The March of Dimes "Nowhere to Go" report went county by county across the country to see where care was missing. One-third of the counties across the U.S. had no access to a hospital or OB provider.

“We found that in Minnesota, a little over a quarter of the counties in the state have little or no access to maternity care.” He says.

Two-thirds of the maternity deserts are in rural areas, one-third in urban settings, and COVID-19 is making it worse.

“We're seeing more and more maternity care units being shut down in hospitals. That has a terrible consequence and the risk in causing an increase in maternity care deserts, even in a state like Minnesota that is doing so much to make sure these are eliminated,” says Dr. Gupta.

Dr. Gupta says the reasons are complex, but there are things we can do to improve access to care and erase the racial inequity that exists. And we live in the right place to lead the charge.

“I do think it's an opportunity for states like Minnesota to take the lead, develop those models of care that can then be replicated around the country, and so that work is happening,” he says.