SANDWICH GENERATION: All that jazz! Free virtual concert series in the pandemic

This week jazz lovers are invited to feast on a free four-day virtual interactive music fest!

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Since April of 2020 Twin Cities Jazz Festival and AARP Minnesota have been bringing you live jazz music with the virtual concert series, Jazz Fest Live!

Every Thursday brings featured artists and musicians and an engaging and interactive virtual jazz concert.

Join AARP and the Twin Cities Jazz Festival for a special four-day virtual Jazz Fest June 24-27. This year’s festival will be held virtually, and at the Dakota and Crooners Lounge and Supper Club with limited seating available at Crooners.

Headlining is Grammy award-winning singer Kurt Elling, tenor saxophonist Jerry Bergonzi and his quartet, Jamecia Bennett, the Jazz Women All-Stars, Andrew Walesch Nine and JazzMN Orchestra with Ricky Peterson and Bob Mintzer.

To learn more about the headline acts click here. All streamed concerts are free!

June 24 | 7 p.m. | featuring Ashley DuBose

June 25 | 6 p.m. | featuring the Jazz Women All Stars + Andrew Walesch Nine Plays Cole Portera

June 26 | 6 p.m. | featuring Kurt Elling + Jamecia Bennett: The Evolution of Jazz and Blues

June 27 | 4 p.m. | featuring The JazzMN Orchestra w/ Ricky Peterson & Bob Mintzer + Jerry Bergonzi

