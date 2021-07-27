SANDWICH GENERATION: older adults gain more confidence behind the wheel with AARP Driver Safety Program

AARP helps mature, experienced adults drive longer on the roads and stay connected to their communities.

MINNESOTA, USA — Driving is the way many of us get around and stay connected to our community. Experts say as we age, many things change, unfortunately for the worse. Physical and mental health can deteriorate making it less safe to drive a personal vehicle.

AARP Driver Safety Program offers many educational programs to help people drive more safely and for longer. Four of the key programs are Driver Safety classes, Smart DriverTEK, CarFit and “We Need To Talk”. The programs are designed to make mature drivers feel safer and their siblings understand how education can allay some of their fears for their parents on the road. They are offered both on-line and in-person after Labor Day, September 6, 2021.