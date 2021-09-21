SANDWICH GENERATION: 2021 Brain Health & Dementia Conference

Mayo Clinic, AARP, and the Alzheimer’s Association are teaming up to offer a free virtual event for people living with Dementia and their families.

The inaugural Mayo Clinic Conference on Brain Health and Dementia will be held virtually on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 from 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. with an optional workshop to follow. The event is a collaboration among Mayo Clinic, AARP Minnesota and the Alzheimer's Association. This conference, which was formerly known as Meeting of the Minds, will recognize all that people who live with dementia and their families have experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Even though we aren't gathering in person during the pandemic, this event will be an opportunity to learn, gain a renewed sense of hope and remind this community that we are all in this together," said Angela Lunde of the Alzheimer's Disease Research Center at Mayo Clinic. Lunde is the conference's co-director.

Program highlights include:

Featured speaker Jason Karlawish, M.D., author of the newly released book, "The Problem of Alzheimer's: How Science, Culture and Politics Turned a Rare Disease Into a Crisis and What We Can Do About It."

Hopefest, a celebration of new and promising programs to improve well-being for those living with dementia and their care partners.

Experts from Mayo Clinic, the University of Minnesota, AARP and the Alzheimer's Association discussing the latest research on brain health and dementia, and answering questions.

"This conference will bring together cutting-edge science with practical considerations for people experiencing cognitive issues and their families," said Ronald Petersen, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Alzheimer's Disease Research Center at Mayo Clinic.

The virtual conference is free for general registration. Those who are encouraged to attend are people with dementia, their care partners and family members, health care providers and other professionals who serve older adults, and anyone interested in supporting friends and neighbors who may be experiencing memory loss, Alzheimer's disease or related dementia.

Continuing education credit is available for professionals. For information on registration, visit the conference website and search for "brain health and dementia."

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news. For information on COVID-19, including Mayo Clinic's Coronavirus Map tracking tool, which has 14-day forecasting on COVID-19 trends, visit the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Resource Center

The Alzheimer's Disease Research Center at Mayo Clinic promotes research and education about healthy brain aging, mild cognitive impairment, Alzheimer's disease, Lewy body dementia, frontotemporal dementia, and other related dementias. Research in the Alzheimer's Disease Research Center has led to the detection of biomarkers and advanced neuroimaging tests, in turn paving the way for potential new prevention therapies and treatments for early Alzheimer's disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. Its mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research, to provide and enhance care and support for all affected, and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Its vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. Free care and support programs are available including care consultations, support groups, a 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900 and resources. Click here.