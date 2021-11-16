SANDWICH GENERATION: '50 Over 50' virtual community conversations on aging well

AARP and Pollen are teaming up to host free virtual discussions spotlighting past honorees who work tirelessly to make Minnesota better for us all.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — We all have something to learn and something to teach and that doesn’t stop after the age of 50. In fact, experts say as we age our propensity to try new things, to embrace failure, and to evolve grows stronger. Just ask AARP Minnesota and Pollen’s cohort of 50 Over 50 honorees who are changing the conversation on aging, making an impact in their communities, and sharing their optimism for the future.

AARP Minnesota and Pollen's 50 Over 50 list celebrates the hope, resilience and contributions of those over the age of 50 who work tirelessly to make Minnesota better for all of us. Since 2016, AARP Minnesota and Pollen have honored over 250 individuals, from across the state of Minnesota, who keep our communities connected, whole, and nourished.

Join AARP Minnesota and Pollen on Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. for the next 50 Over 50 virtual community event. Diana Pierce, a 2020 50 Over 50 Disruptor and the host of “What’s Next,” will sit down with fellow honorees Gail Chang Bohr, Hope Flanagan, Beth Parkhill and Diego Vázquez Jr. to dispel the myth that there’s only one path to take as we age. To register, click here.

AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin.