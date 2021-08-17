SANDWICH GENERATION: AARP awards community grants to outstanding organizations making a difference

Six state organizations answer the challenge, making Minnesota more livable for people age 50 and over.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — The AARP Community Challenge Grant Program is an annual challenge that funds projects in communities that focus on making immediate improvements to public spaces, transportation, housing and civic engagement with an emphasis on the needs of people age 50 and older. This year, over $3 million dollars will fund 244 quick-action projects across all 50 states helping urban, rural and suburban areas as well as help local leaders and residents strengthen their communities so people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds can thrive. Six of these projects are right here in Minnesota.

The Hibbing Farmers Market is one among the Minnesota grantees. The market, located in Hibbing, has been a vital part in the community since the 1950’s, working to keep the community vibrant and moving forward. Their project will provide new sheltered seating at a market entrance for shoppers. The grant money will also be used to expand Hibbing Farmers Market’s Power of Produce Program to include senior citizens and provide them with fresh fruits and vegetables weekly through the Senior Power of Produce Program.