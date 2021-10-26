x
Sandwich Generation

SANDWICH GENERATION: AARP Foundation Tax-Aide needs hundreds of volunteers!

AARP is looking for friendly volunteers to train and to help low income Minnesotans, ages 50 and over, with their taxes for the upcoming tax season.
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Would you like to make a difference in the lives of people right in your own community? Join AARP as a Tax-Aide volunteer! As an AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteer, you can help people who can’t afford to pay for professional tax preparation and often miss out on much-needed tax breaks, deductions, and refunds. AARP is looking for friendly individuals to volunteer for the upcoming tax season.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides both in-person and virtual tax preparation help to anyone, free of charge, with a special focus on taxpayers who are over 50 and have low-to-moderate income. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the largest free, volunteer-based tax assistance and preparation program in the U.S.

AARP says you don’t have to be a tax pro to volunteer. There are many ways to get involved and connect with people in your community. Last near nearly 600 Minnesotans volunteered with the AARP Tax-Aide to file over 43,795 federal and state tax returns! Learn more about how to volunteer with AARP Foundation Tax-Aide.

AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. For more information, click here or call 888 OUR AARP (888 687-2277).

