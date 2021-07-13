SANDWICH GENERATION: AARP is looking to honor an outstanding volunteer age 55 & over!

AARP Minnesota is seeking nominations for its prestigious “Andrus Award for Community Service”. Hurry, the application deadline is July 15th.

Do you know an extraordinary volunteer age 50 or older? Show your appreciation by nominating them for the Andrus Award for Community Service. The annual award is AARP's most prestigious volunteer award.

It recognizes individuals who are sharing their experience, talent, and skills to enrich their communities in ways that are consistent with AARP's purpose, vision, and commitment to volunteer service, and that inspire others to volunteer. The award recipient will receive $1,000 dollars to donate to the nonprofit organization of their choice.

Nominations will be evaluated by a review committee comprised of AARP Minnesota and the previous year’s Andrus Award Recipient based on how the volunteer’s work has improved the community, reflected AARP’s vision and mission, and inspired other volunteers. The award recipient will be announced in early fall.

AARP Minnesota Andrus Award for Community Service nominees must meet the following requirements:

The nominee must be 50 years or older.

The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must have been performed on a volunteer basis, without pay. Volunteers receiving small stipends to cover the costs associated with the volunteer activity are eligible.

The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must reflect AARP’s vision and purpose.

The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must be replicable and provide inspiration for others to volunteer.

Couples or partners who perform service together are also eligible; however, teams are not eligible.

This is not a posthumous award. The application deadline is Thursday, July 15. AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age.