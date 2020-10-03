SANDWICH GENERATION: AARP Minnesota is making 'quick-action' grants available to deserving communities

Applications for the 2020 AARP Community Challenge will be accepted now through April 1st.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Great communities take a long time to build and sustain. But, AARP Minnesota believes that 'quick-actions' grants can be the spark for long-term progress. AARP is announcing its 4th annual Community Challenge to fund projects that demonstrate change and help build momentum to improve livability for all residents. The YMCA at the Cora McCorvey Health and Wellness Center in Minneapolis, was a 2019 grant recipient. The YMCA developed an outdoor walking program to encourage safe winter activities and purchased snowshoes and walking poles for community!

AARP works with communities to help make improvements so residents can get the most out of where they live, no matter their age. The AARP Community Challenge is open to 501(c)(3), 501(c)(4) and 501(c)(6) nonprofits and government entities. Other types of organizations will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Grants can range from several hundred dollars for small, short-term activities to several thousand or tens of thousands for larger projects.



The program will accept applications for projects in the following categories:

Increase civic engagement with innovative and tangible projects that bring residents and local leaders together to address challenges and facilitate a greater sense of community inclusion and diversity;

Create vibrant public places through permanent or temporary solutions that activate open spaces, improve parks and enhance access to amenities;

Deliver a range of transportation and mobility options through permanent or temporary solutions that increase walkability, bikeability, wayfinding, access to transportation options and roadway improvements;

Support the availability of a range of housing through permanent or temporary solutions that increase accessible and affordable housing options;

Demonstrate the tangible value of "Smart Cities" by developing and implementing innovative programs that engage residents in accessing, understanding and using data and participating in decision-making to increase quality of life for all; and

Other innovative projects to improve the community.

Since 2017, AARP has awarded 376 grants via its Community Challenge to nonprofit organizations and government entities representing 50 states, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. In Minnesota, last year’s grantees delivered a range of safer transportation options, created vibrant public places, and encouraged active living among the residents in the area. The application deadline for the 2020 AARP Community Challenge is Wednesday, April 1, 2020. All projects must be completed by Monday, November 9, 2020. To learn more or to apply, click here.

