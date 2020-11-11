SANDWICH GENERATION: AARP Minnesota to host age-friendly virtual conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Join AARP MN on November 17-18, 2020 for a free, virtual conference on Age-Friendly Communities in Minnesota. An Age-Friendly Community includes safe, walkable streets; age-friendly housing and transportation options; access to needed services; and opportunities for residents of all ages to participate in community life. This conference is for all Minnesotans who want to learn more on how they can play a role in creating more livable, age-friendly communities in our state. This year’s conference includes the following sessions:
- Resilient Communities – Lessons from 2020 and COVID-19: Hear from local Age-Friendly Communities and learn how they have adapted actions and plans to protect and assist older residents and other high-risk individuals during the pandemic.
- Everybody Has a Role to Play in an Age-Friendly Community: Learn about the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities and discover tools and resources to create change where you live.
- Innovation Showcase: Quick Hitting Actions to Improve Community Livability: Discover how quick hitting actions can set the course to improve community livability.
- Age-Friendly Minnesota: Explore the progress from the Governor’s Council on Age-Friendly Minnesota and our collective call to action as we build a more equitable and better place to live and age.
To register for this free, virtual conference, click here.
AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, click here.