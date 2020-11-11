SANDWICH GENERATION: AARP Minnesota to host age-friendly virtual conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Join AARP MN on November 17-18, 2020 for a free, virtual conference on Age-Friendly Communities in Minnesota. An Age-Friendly Community includes safe, walkable streets; age-friendly housing and transportation options; access to needed services; and opportunities for residents of all ages to participate in community life. This conference is for all Minnesotans who want to learn more on how they can play a role in creating more livable, age-friendly communities in our state. This year’s conference includes the following sessions: