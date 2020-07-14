SANDWICH GENERATION: AARP MN supports 50-plus voters during the COVID-19 pandemic

Older adults need access to safe voting options, including early and absentee voting, during the Coronavirus Crisis.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — COVID-19 has affected the health and financial security of nearly everyone in the United States.

Americans over the age of 50, traditionally the largest voting bloc in elections, have been disproportionately impacted. Minnesota has “no excuse” absentee balloting, which means you do not need to provide a reason to request an absentee ballot. Any eligible voter can apply for an absentee ballot and vote from the comfort and safety of their home. The absentee ballot form, which also allows you to register to vote, if needed, will be sent directly to you and can be returned by mail.

New this year for the August 11, 2020 State Primary is a change to the witness signature requirement for absentee ballots. All absentee mail ballots from registered voters will be accepted without requiring a witness signature. The agreement applies only to the August 11 primary and not the November 3, 2020 General Election.

AARP MN is committed to providing factual information on how voters 50-plus can cast a vote, whether they choose to vote absentee by mail or in-person. With a number of election-related legal cases pending in Minnesota, AARP will be keeping members and other voters aware of any changes to voting access, to ensure that they are able to vote safely on election day. Consider doing what 675,000 Minnesotans did in the 2016 General Election and vote early, either by absentee ballot or in-person. Click here , for additional information on early voting and other election topics.