SANDWICH GENERATION: AARP steers adults 55 and older towards safer driving

Aging adults can sharpen their driving skills and knowledge of changing traffic laws with a specially designed driver safety course.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — The AARP Smart Driver Course, offered by AARP Driver Safety is the nation’s largest refresher course designed specifically for older drivers.

The course provides research-based information to help aging adults update their driving knowledge and skills. By participating, older adults learn to drive more safely and confidently. Participants can also earn a 10% discount on car insurance.

Research shows that as a result of completing the course, most people make positive changes to their driving behaviors, allowing them to drive longer more safely.

For details about the AARP Smart Driving Course click here.

As with all of AARP nationally, Driver Safety with not be holding any in-person events until March 1, 2021 or possibly later due to the Coronavirus Crisis. That means no Driver Safety courses as COVID cases surge in nearly every state. AARP encourages those who need to renew their insurance discount certificate to take the course online.