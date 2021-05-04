Sandwich Generation: AARP to host “Caregiving in Uncertain Times…” virtual seminar

Caring for a loved one is challenging during the best of circumstances, but in the pandemic, there are many risks to consider.

Caring for a loved one is challenging during the best of circumstances. Navigating what to do and how to do it is harder now than ever before. Most of the care given in this country is done by unpaid individuals, not professionals. It is family members, spouses, children, parents, neighbors and friends who sandwich in care before and after work, often while nurturing their own growing families. That’s why AARP works tirelessly to support family caregivers and strives to make their caregiving responsibilities a little bit easier.

AARP offers a targeted, easy-to-use guide to help family caregivers find support, access key programs, services and agencies in their community. The AARP Family Caregiver Resource Guide: A Guide for Caring for Older Adults In Minnesota includes tools for everything from health, legal and financial assistance to respite care. The guide is available online or a print copy can be mailed to you by calling the toll-free AARP Family Caregiving Resource Line at 877-333-5885.

On Friday, May 14 from 12-1 p.m., AARP is hosting Caregiving in Uncertain Times: Finding Support & Connection (virtual seminar). This online discussion will include topics on creating a caregiving plan, taking inventory of essential items, engaging others as a caregiving support team, staying connected by using technology, and using telehealth services. Tips and resources to help caregivers will also be shared. Visit www.aarp.org/MNevents for a full listing of upcoming events.

Additional caregiving resources can be found here, including information for those either just beginning their caregiving journey or veteran caregivers looking for more tools and resources online. AARP also has a dedicated, toll-free family caregiving line and agents are available to take calls Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 1-877-333-5885. The support line is also available in Spanish, at 1-888-971-2013. You don’t have to be an AARP member to call the support line or join any of the online caregiver communities.

AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment.