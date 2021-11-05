SANDWICH GENERATION: LGBTQ aging needs assessment survey to gain better understanding

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — In 2002, the first Twin Cities LGBTQ aging needs assessment was created by a group of researchers and academics who identified within the community themselves. Researchers say the results showed an alarming lack of confidence on the part of the LGBTQ community in the readiness of aging service providers to work with LGBTQ clients.
Over the past 20 years, there has been tremendous change both nationally and regionally in the visibility and social acceptance of LGBTQ people. However, researchers say 80% of LGBTQ elders still fear that their care providers will discriminate against them if they are out. With an estimated 48,000+ LGBTQ seniors living in Minnesota, Rainbow Health says it is time to scale the needs assessment statewide to better understand and impact health equity for this community. Rainbow Health is conducting a LGBTQ Aging Needs Assessment to gain a better understand of the needs of the LGBTW older adults in Minnesota. To take the survey, click here.
