SANDWICH GENERATION: MN seniors urged to sign up for free energy assistance

More Minnesotans than ever are having difficulty paying their heating and electricity bills amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Minnesotans who have a hard time paying their heating bills are encouraged to apply for the Energy Assistance Program, especially households with seniors, small children, people with disabilities, veterans and those facing unemployment or financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Energy assistance is available for homeowners and renters who earn less than 50 percent of the state’s median income ($54,357 for a family of four). Last year, the program served nearly 118,000 Minnesota households with an average grant of approximately $500.

Some households also received help to pay past due bills, address no-heat crisis situations or repair broken heating systems. Learn more and apply here.

