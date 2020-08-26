SANDWICH GENERATION: new month-long multigenerational Bike Classic

Bicycle enthusiasts are peddling across Minnesota in the first of its kind family-friendly event amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minneapolis — The in-person Saint Paul Classic, Mankato River Ramble, and Tour of Saints are cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. That’s why the Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota, AARP MN, and other sponsors created a new event that bicyclists can do on their own, with their family, or a small group of their friends.

It’s the first-ever month-long BikeMN Classic. People from multigenerations are invited to participate. The free event runs now through September 13th. It consists of four fun-filled weeks of 'do-it-yourself' rides with weekly drawings for a $1,000 gift certificate to the bike shop of your choice. There’s also additional weekly prize drawings totaling more than $1,000, and a grand prize at the end of the classic.

Bicyclists are encouraged to take the photo challenge which encourages riders to explore their neighborhood, community, or somewhere new in Minnesota. Visit the BikeMN Classic for suggested routes, including the traditional Saint Paul Classic-route and some family-friendly off-street trail loops. Afterwards go for a ride and then upload two photos from your bike adventure that week, and let BikeMN know how to get in touch with you!

The Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota (BikeMN) is working to make Minnesota a place where walking and bicycling are easy, safe, and fun for everyone everywhere. The mission of BikeMN is to unite and strengthen bicycle advocacy, provide education, and work for a more bicycle friendly state.