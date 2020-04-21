SANDWICH GENERATION: Nominate someone for '50 over 50' today!

AARP is looking for inspirational individuals who are trying to make Minnesota a better place for everyone.

MINNEAPOLIS — For four years, 1,000+ nominations, and 200 honorees, AARP Minnesota and Pollen Midwest’s 50 Over 50 has always been about celebrating hope, resilience, and the contributions of those over the age of 50 who work tirelessly to make Minnesota better for all of us.

This year is no different. In fact, their inspiring stories are exactly what America needs right now in the face of a global health and economic crisis.

The 50 Over 50 list recognizes and celebrates the courageous, compassionate, and selfless acts of service by Minnesotans over the age of 50 who are giving their all as they care for the sick, feed the hungry, counsel the distraught, heal the masses, re-imagine their businesses, and give hope to our communities.

The wise and wonderful Mr. Rogers taught us to look for the helpers in times like these. We look for the people who are keeping our communities connected, whole, and nourished. We look for the people who prioritize the collective community over their own individual needs.

Luckily for us, Minnesota is full of helpers, doers, and leaders. And at no time is that more evident than right now. Across the state, individuals age 50 and over are doing what they have always done: leading, inspiring, and making an impact.

Join AARP Minnesota and Pollen Midwest in recognizing the next group of community builders, first responders, public officials, educators, nonprofit leaders, healers, small business owners, artists, and disruptors age 50 and over who are showing up for all of us in exceptional, often life-saving, ways. All you have to do to nominate someone for the 50 Over 50 list is click here and tell us how your nominee is improving your community or enhancing the lives of others. Nominations are open through May 31.