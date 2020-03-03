SANDWICH GENERATION: scientists one step closer to diagnosing Alzheimer’s Disease via patient's blood

A new blood test may soon help doctors unlock the mystery of a devastating illness affecting millions of Americans.

SAN FRANCISCO, California —

Researchers at the University of California in San Francisco say they are a step closer to diagnosing Alzheimer's disease with a blood test.

The test measures blood levels of certain proteins linked to Alzheimer's. In four hundred older adults, who had brain scans and spinal fluid tests, scientists found blood protein levels were three and a half times higher in people with confirmed Alzheimer's Disease compared to healthy peers.

Researchers say the blood test was also able to distinguish between