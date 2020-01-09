SANDWICH GENERATION: St. Paul community lifeline provides food amid COVID-19 crisis

The Hallie Q. Brown Community Center and AARP Minnesota are teaming up to provide meals and emergency supplies to residents in need during these unprecedented times.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — The coronavirus pandemic is hitting the United States hard with more than six million cases reported nationwide.

Here in Minnesota, the Hallie Q. Brown Community Center is doing its part to provide a timely, sensitive, local-level response to directly confront the heightened state of food insecurity caused by the global COVID-19 crisis and the damage caused by civil unrest and arson of essential Twin Cities community infrastructure in the aftermath of George Floyd's death, on May 25, 2020.

The community center’s client base has expanded from St. Paul’s Summit-University neighborhood to include the entire state of Minnesota and has increased from hundreds to thousands of families and individuals in need of food and emergency supplies. Hallie Q. Brown and AARP Minnesota are working together on meal and food distribution efforts to meet the growing needs of residents and combat hunger.

AARP Minnesota has sent more than 30,000 non-perishable meals to the Hallie Q Brown Food Shelf from June to August 2020. AARP and Hallie Q. Brown invite the community to participate in donation drives for food and essential supplies. Visit Hallie Q. Brown’s Facebook page to learn about items most needed and to make a donation Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The mission of Hallie Q. Brown Community Center, Inc. is to improve the quality of life for residents by providing access to critical human services, fostering and promoting personal growth, and developing community leadership.