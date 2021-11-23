SANDWICH GENERATION: 'Tis the season, don’t get scammed this holiday!

AARP Minnesota and its Fraud Watch Network program help people protect their money from thieves, who’re looking for a payday.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Con artists are in full force this holiday season, but AARP Minnesota has resources to help you and your loved ones stay safe. On Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., everyone is invited to join a free webinar with experts from the Federal Trade Commission, Better Business Bureau and AARP Minnesota discussing “Life Hacks to Protect Your Money in 2022.” Even if you can’t attend at that specific time, you can register and receive the recording link by email. Click here to register.

AARP’s Fraud Watch Network is designed to aid victims who have lost money. The program also takes thousands of scam reports from across the nation. AAARP makes those reports available to the public so people can learn about the latest scams and stay a step ahead of the con artists. For more information, click here or call 877 908-3360.

FRAUD WATCH NETWORK TIPS

Watch for fake websites and social media ads designed to steal money and personal information. They will advertise great deals on hot gifts, but in the end, the products won’t show up. Instead, do your research if you’ve not heard of the retailer before.

Watch for fake shipping alerts. These scams alarm victims that their accounts have been charged or their packages are delayed. In reality, the alerts are completely fake. If someone responds they are handing over their information and payments to complete imposters.

If you do need to look up customer service online, be sure you’re on the correct website. Imposters could create fake websites to show up at the top of your web search for popular retailers and shipping companies. Make sure you’re on the correct site before clicking links and entering information.