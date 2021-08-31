SANDWICH GENERATION: Selby Ave JazzFest to attract people of all ages

Nachito Herrera and the Habana Jazz Social Club All-Stars are among several top acts to perform September 11th at annual Saint Paul event.

SAINT PAUL, Minnesota — This year marks the 20th anniversary for the Selby Ave JazzFest, which brings together community to enjoy live jazz, family activities, live artist demonstrations, delicious food, and a health and wellness village.

AARP Minnesota and Golden Thyme Coffee Café are presenting the annual event on September 11, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the corner of Milton Street North and Selby Avenue in Saint Paul.

This year’s performances include Nachito Herrera and the Habana Jazz Social Club All-Stars, Selby Avenue Brass Band, Brio Brass and Walker West Music Academy All-Stars! Click here for more entertainment information.

The Selby Ave JazzFest uses the power of arts-based community development to provide access to quality arts programming, encourage a genuinely diverse group of people to interact through a shared arts experience and assist in repositioning the Selby commercial corridor as a hip, safe and cultural destination. What started out as a simple block party has now grown into an event that attracts up to 15,000 people. Admission is free! The public is invited to celebrate this wonderful 20-year milestone!