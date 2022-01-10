Minnesota ranked 4th best state to raise a family, according to WalletHub

The ranking is based on 51 different metrics, ranging from housing and child care costs to vaccination rates.

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on Aug. 10, 2021.

The trend of working remotely during the pandemic triggered a relocation avalanche of sorts, with families taking advantage of the freedom to choose where they want to live based on "quality of life" factors.

And if someone wants to relocate in 2022, Minnesota is a pretty good destination, at least according to WalletHub. The personal finance website named Minnesota the fourth-best state in America to raise a family, based on 51 key metrics, ranging from median annual family income and housing affordability to child care costs and vaccination rate.

Fueling Minnesota's high finish were rankings of first in highest median salary and unemployment, second among states when it comes to percentage of families in poverty, fifth in lowest separation and divorce rate and sixth in percentage of families with young children.

Massachusetts ranked as the best state to raise a family in 2022, with New York, Vermont, Minnesota and Nebraska. Our neighbors finished high in the list as well with North Dakota ninth, Iowa at number 12, Wisconsin at 14 and South Dakota 15th.

The bottom-ranked five states for raising a family are Oklahoma, South Carolina, Louisiana and New Mexico, with Mississippi dead last.

For more on the list, the rankings and methodology behind then, check out the WalletHub website.

