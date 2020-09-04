Xcel Energy Center offers up a virtual Easter egg hunt

Eggs will be hidden across the X's official website, with a chance to win prizes.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Just because your family is social distancing at home this year doesn't have to mean missing out on an Easter season tradition.

A virtual egg hunt is now underway on the official Xcel Energy Center website!

Visitors just need to click around onto different pages of the website and look for a brightly colored egg. Once its found, click on the egg to be taken to a form to be registered for a prize drawing.

A total of 10 virtual eggs are hidden across the X's website, meaning there are 10 chances for prize entries.

The prizes for the #MyXEC Eggcellent Scavenger Hunt include a signed Minnesota Wild jersey, a $500 Xcel Energy Center Gift Card, as well as other gift cards and prize packs.