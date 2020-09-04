Xcel Energy Center offers up a virtual Easter egg hunt

ST PAUL, Minn. — Just because your family is social distancing at home this year doesn't have to mean missing out on an Easter season tradition.
A virtual egg hunt is now underway on the official Xcel Energy Center website!
Visitors just need to click around onto different pages of the website and look for a brightly colored egg. Once its found, click on the egg to be taken to a form to be registered for a prize drawing.
A total of 10 virtual eggs are hidden across the X's website, meaning there are 10 chances for prize entries.
The prizes for the #MyXEC Eggcellent Scavenger Hunt include a signed Minnesota Wild jersey, a $500 Xcel Energy Center Gift Card, as well as other gift cards and prize packs.
The egg hunt runs until 10 p.m. on Sunday, April 12. Ten prize winners will be selected at random and announced on the Xcel Energy Center Facebook page on Monday, April 13.