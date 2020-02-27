x
11 best 2020 fish fry spots by KARE 11 staff

Looking for a good Friday night fish fry? Look no further.
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — For those who observe Lent and for those who simply enjoy eating fish, here is a list and map with 11 of the best fish fry spots picked by KARE 11 Staff.

The list is in no particular order. Scroll to the bottom for a clickable map.

The Wild Boar Bar and Grill in Oakdale:

  • All you can eat fish fry every Friday. Cod fish served with fries, coleslaw and potato salad for $12.99.
  • 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • 950 Helena Ave N, Oakdale, MN 55128.

St. Albert the Great Church

  • Adults $12, Children 6-12 $6
  • Fried and baked tilapia, with mashed or hash brown potatoes, meatless spaghetti, coleslaw, rolls, soup samples, homemade desserts and beverages
  • Mini-raffles, bingo from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., cash raffles, live music
  • 2836 33rd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55406
  • Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3. 

Bison Creek Bar & Dining

  • $11 per person ($8/child ages 10 and under)
  • Fish, Potatoes, Chicken Strips, Baked Beans, Coleslaw and Breadsticks
  • 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • 1207 MN-25, Buffalo, MN 55313
  • Friday, March 6.

The Valley Bar & Grill

  • $12 a person buffet style 
  • They serve up the fried fish with a variety of salads and homemade tartar sauce. They also let us know that to-go orders are available.
  • Dinner is from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.  but lunch specials are available from 11:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
  • W10299 U.S. 10, Prescott, Wis.
  • Year-round on Fridays.

St. Michael Catholic Church

  • Adults $12, Seniors 65 and older ($10), Children 5-13 ($6)
  • Fried Alaskan pollock or baked cod, potato wedges, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, green beans, homemade rolls, dessert and beverages. To-go orders available.  
  • 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Archangel's Hall
  •  16400 Duluth Ave SE, Prior Lake, MN 55372
  • Feb. 28, March 13, April 3.

Busted Nut Bar and Grill

  • 2 pieces ($11.99) or 3 pieces ($13.99)
  • 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • 118 2nd Street East Hastings, MN 55033
  • Fridays from Nov. 1 to May 1.

Sunshine Depot 

  • $11.95 per person
  • All you can eat, cod, fries and dinner roll.
  • 701 Main St NW, Elk River, MN 55330
  • Year-round every Friday open to close.

Fireside Lounge 

  • Lunch - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • 2 pieces of fried cod with potatoes, veggies and a roll $7.99
  • Dinner - 5 p.m. to close
  • All-you-can-eat battered cod, coleslaw and french fries $11.99
  • 1288 S Robert St, West St Paul, MN 55118
  • Fridays, year-round

Stein Haus 

  • All you can eat Icelandic cod with choice of side and garlic toast $13.95
  • 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • 101 Main St W, Vermillion, MN 55085
  • Fridays, year-round

Red Stag

  • Cod $12/$17, walleye $13/$18, bluegill $14/$19
  • Fried fish basket with coleslaw, potato chips and sweet onion tartar sauce
  • 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • 509 1st Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
  • Fridays, year-round

Mac's Fish / Chips / Strips

  • Cod, walleye, halibut in different quantities and price ranges.
  • 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • 1330 Larpenteur Ave W, St Paul, MN 55113
  • Monday through Saturday