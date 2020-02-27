11 best 2020 fish fry spots by KARE 11 staff

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — For those who observe Lent and for those who simply enjoy eating fish, here is a list and map with 11 of the best fish fry spots picked by KARE 11 Staff.
The list is in no particular order. Scroll to the bottom for a clickable map.
The Wild Boar Bar and Grill in Oakdale:
- All you can eat fish fry every Friday. Cod fish served with fries, coleslaw and potato salad for $12.99.
- 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- 950 Helena Ave N, Oakdale, MN 55128.
St. Albert the Great Church
- Adults $12, Children 6-12 $6
- Fried and baked tilapia, with mashed or hash brown potatoes, meatless spaghetti, coleslaw, rolls, soup samples, homemade desserts and beverages
- Mini-raffles, bingo from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., cash raffles, live music
- 2836 33rd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55406
- Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3.
Bison Creek Bar & Dining
- $11 per person ($8/child ages 10 and under)
- Fish, Potatoes, Chicken Strips, Baked Beans, Coleslaw and Breadsticks
- 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- 1207 MN-25, Buffalo, MN 55313
- Friday, March 6.
The Valley Bar & Grill
- $12 a person buffet style
- They serve up the fried fish with a variety of salads and homemade tartar sauce. They also let us know that to-go orders are available.
- Dinner is from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. but lunch specials are available from 11:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- W10299 U.S. 10, Prescott, Wis.
- Year-round on Fridays.
St. Michael Catholic Church
- Adults $12, Seniors 65 and older ($10), Children 5-13 ($6)
- Fried Alaskan pollock or baked cod, potato wedges, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, green beans, homemade rolls, dessert and beverages. To-go orders available.
- 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Archangel's Hall
- 16400 Duluth Ave SE, Prior Lake, MN 55372
- Feb. 28, March 13, April 3.
Busted Nut Bar and Grill
- 2 pieces ($11.99) or 3 pieces ($13.99)
- 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- 118 2nd Street East Hastings, MN 55033
- Fridays from Nov. 1 to May 1.
Sunshine Depot
- $11.95 per person
- All you can eat, cod, fries and dinner roll.
- 701 Main St NW, Elk River, MN 55330
- Year-round every Friday open to close.
Fireside Lounge
- Lunch - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 2 pieces of fried cod with potatoes, veggies and a roll $7.99
- Dinner - 5 p.m. to close
- All-you-can-eat battered cod, coleslaw and french fries $11.99
- 1288 S Robert St, West St Paul, MN 55118
- Fridays, year-round
Stein Haus
- All you can eat Icelandic cod with choice of side and garlic toast $13.95
- 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- 101 Main St W, Vermillion, MN 55085
- Fridays, year-round
Red Stag
- Cod $12/$17, walleye $13/$18, bluegill $14/$19
- Fried fish basket with coleslaw, potato chips and sweet onion tartar sauce
- 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- 509 1st Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
- Fridays, year-round
Mac's Fish / Chips / Strips
- Cod, walleye, halibut in different quantities and price ranges.
- 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- 1330 Larpenteur Ave W, St Paul, MN 55113
- Monday through Saturday