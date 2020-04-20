Bored with the recipes you know how to cook? Try these tips from the East Austin Culinary Studio

Add these ingredients to your recipes to take them to the next level.

AUSTIN, Texas — You've likely done more cooking in your home over the past couple months, and if you're ready to take your recipes to the next level, Amanda Darby, the chef and owner of the East Austin Culinary Studio, is offering her advice.

Let's start with five things you can add to your meals:

1. Salt

"I don’t think people realize that they’re under-salting their food. The thought is: whatever amount of food that you have, think about how many servings that is and then add the amount of servings of salt that you need per servings," Darby said.

2. Citrus

"For citrus, it will always kind of awaken your dish a little bit, add it to that next level. You can use any citrus. You can use lemon, limes, grapefruit ... all that kind of good stuff."

She also said you can add citrus to a marinade for your meat, in a salad dressing or on top of vegetables.

3. Fresh garlic

"I definitely recommend never using garlic out of a jar. One, if you’ve ever noticed, it makes your indigestion a lot worse and I’m not trying to be crude but it’s a reality."

Darby also said that fresh garlic just tastes better.

4. Fresh herbs

"That always makes everything taste better. You’ve cooked some veggies in the oven, sprinkle a little basil on top of that. Or as you're roasting, put a little oregano onto it. It’s just those little things."

5. Good olive oil

"Olive oil makes a big difference. Good olive oil ... one, it’s going to be better for you, but it’s also going to taste better when you’re cooking simple dishes."

Darby added that you have to figure out what works best for you. If one new recipe a day keeps you inspired and motivated, do that. If it's one new recipe per week or month, do that.

Finally, Darby said you need to be brave in the kitchen and not to harp on mistakes because tomorrow is a new day.

The East Austin Culinary Studio is offering a cooking class ahead of Mother's Day, as well as on Mother's Day. There are also beginner recipes on the studio's blog.