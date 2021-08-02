Juice shots to boost your immune system during long Minnesota winter

Twin Cities based "So Good So You" founders develop quick & easy ‘shots’ to help keep families healthy.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota’s long winters can be brutal. For some people, it may be hard to stay healthy.

Experts say now is the time to boost your immunity and to help prevent your family from getting sick from colds and flu.

Twin Cities based, So Good So You, makes fresh-pressed juice shots sold in single-serving sizes in stores nationwide, including Target. Co-founder Rita Katona says two new products in the company's four-shot Immunity line are currently being test-marketed locally at Lunds & Byerlys and Kowalski’s Markets.

One of the new shots, Immunity Powered by Elderberry, is So Good So You’s first shot containing elderberry juice.

"Elderberries are packed with antioxidants. They have three times the antioxidant levels of blueberries and five times that of pomegranate juice. Antioxidants neutralize free radicals, which can inhibit cellular function and trigger disease," Katona said. "Elderberries are an all-natural source of heart-healthy, inflammation-reducing components like Vitamin C, flavonols, and phenolic acids."

According to the Weil Center for Integrative Medicine at the University of Arizona, elderberry extracts may help prevent the early stage of coronavirus infections, which includes COVID-19. Researchers say elderberries contain compounds which decrease the ability of viruses to infect cells.

A second immunity shot, featuring the superfood Camu camu berry, a sour red fruit native to the Amazon rainforest, is also now available. The Camu camu shot features 100% recommended values of Vitamins C and D3. For more information, click here.

Katona whips up her famous "Elderberry Hot Toddy". Enjoy!

Elderberry Hot Toddy

*serves 1

Ingredients

1 cup water

2-3 teaspoons honey (to taste)

2-3 teaspoons lemon juice (to taste)

2 ounces elderberry juice (or SGSY Elderberry Immunity shot)

Garnishes:

Cinnamon stick

Lemon slice

Instructions