Helping hands serve thousands of people

We have an update on Minnesota Central Kitchen -- which is now helping more than just families in need.

MINNEAPOLIS — About a month ago, the fine folks at Bachelor Farmer, Restaurant Alma, and Chowgirls, jumped into action and formed Minnesota Central Kitchen.

They used the food and the talent they had to help Second Harvest Heartland feed those going hungry -- a couple hundred meals a day.

All the meals are served through the more than 30 Loaves and Fishes locations in Minnesota.

The group is not just preparing meals for families in need but they are also using it as a way to reemploy hospitality workers who were out of jobs because of the pandemic.

About 120 people who were out of work are now working for a common good.